localish

Twin Sister Nurses Retire Together After 42 Years of Helping Others

Twin sisters with a combined 84 years of experience worked their final shifts earlier this month in Montgomery County.

Mary Housher and Bertha Campbell are identical twin sisters who worked at Abington Jefferson Health together for 42 years.


They are finally retiring together after so many years saving lives to spend more times with their families during the pandemic.
"Sometimes, I will take care of a patient and bring the patient over to Mary and they'll be like, 'What's going on here?'" she said.


Bertha is a labor and delivery nurse; Mary helps new babies and moms.

A proper send-off after more than 40 years on the job would usually mean a big retirement party. That can't happen with the pandemic, but the twins say they're getting a gift much better than that; they get to see their families.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
abington townshipmore in commonwpvilocalish
LOCALISH
Get your cup of joe and donate to a good cause at Coffee Closet!
Music teacher performs for empowerment and compassion
People's Choice Beef Jerky donated thousands of bags of beef jerky.
Girl Scouts are helping displaced families during the coronavirus crisis.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus Updates: NYC unveils schools plan; 0 deaths in CT
NJ to mandate outdoor masks when social distancing not possible
Police: Driver panicks, drives though protest in Times Square
4 dead, 3 injured in Paterson shooting
Long Island enters Phase 4, museums and higher ed open
AccuWeather: Sticky storms Wednesday
Mayor, chancellor outline NYC Schools reopening plan
Show More
Man stabbed in candy store after being accused of staring: police
Epstein's ex-girlfriend bail hearing date set for July 14
5 men rescued from capsized boat in Long Island Sound
Daughter on mission to solve dad's murder mystery
Amtrak offers deal for passengers on sleeper trains
More TOP STORIES News