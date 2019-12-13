Unicorn-themed dessert bar serving up magical treats in Houston

This magical dessert bar in Houston is all about the unicorn! From light-up unicorn lemonade to decadent unicorn milkshakes, this popular eatery is sure to satisfy your sweet tooth.

"Our whole theme is around the unicorn. The store is full of unicorns everywhere. It's about pink, purple, turquoise. It's everything unicorn. The desserts are all unicorn. Shakes, lemonades, rainbow cakes, cake pops, donuts, cupcakes, lava cake, pink hot chocolate. All desserts are pretty in pink, gold, pastel colors," owner Usman Babar told ABC13.


Join community journalist Chaz Miller and his family as they show you why this whimsical wonderland is worth the wait!
