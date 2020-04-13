In The Community

Local Taqueria shifts to medical supply store during COVID-19

"It was either survive or close down and have my employees go home and no money," said Masataco owner, David Fuertes. The taqueria located in Wittier has converted into a temporary general store with cars lining up for curbside pickup.

The taqueria located in Wittier has converted into a temporary general store with cars lining up for curbside pickup."We kind of set a whole market place out here, and this is basically the way we do it. It's like a McDonald's drive-thru.

New to their menu, an assortment of on-demand medical supplies - that includes everything from toilet paper and hand sanitizer to KN95 masks and other facepieces.

"I'm trying to be a help to the situation," said Fuertes. "You know, not profit from it. So, the mask is completely at cost. We don't any money of off it," Fuertes explained.

"This is the only one (mask) I have. I can't be any more grateful, said one healthcare worker who was concerned not having the proper equipment.

With proper identification, Fuertes says first responders get first priority in purchasing medical gear.

"A lot of these people right here today are police officers, sheriff deputies. We just go in contact with a government agency - for military," said Fuertes.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
whittierlatin veganmore in commonveganin the communitytacosgrocery storelocalishcovid 19
IN THE COMMUNITY
California mariachi school teaches online during COVID-19 pandemic
Ex-gang member creates nonprofit to help homeless in Los Angeles
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Daily White House coronavirus task force briefing: WATCH LIVE
LI man released from hospital after COVID-19 recovery shocked to be alive
50 NYC education employees dead of coronavirus
Bronx man loses brother, mother to coronavirus with 24 hours
AccuWeather Alert: Flood warnings in effect as storms move out
High winds cause damage across the Tri-State
New Rutgers saliva test for COVID-19 gets FDA approval
Show More
Cuomo says ' the worst is over if we continue to be smart'
Mother of NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns dies from COVID-19
Cuomo announces 6-state collaboration to combat coronavirus
Widespread transmission in NYC, but moving in the right direction
NYPD loses 3 more members to coronavirus
More TOP STORIES News