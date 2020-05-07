localish

Gather 'round for virtual story time with Oakland-based author Mac Barnett

By Victoria Vallecorse
OAKLAND, Calif. -- New York Times bestselling author Mac Barnett is conducting live storytelling sessions on his Instagram account.

Since school is canceled for kids across the nation, Mac made it his mission to find a way for kids to stay reading, learning, and connected during self-isolation. His solution? A book club show!

Kid and parents can tune in to Instagram Live everyday at noon and 5 p.m. to watch Mac's Book Club Show.

You and your child can join families from all over the world to watch, read along, and interact with Mac via live video!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oaklandkgochildrenbookscoronavirusinstagram storiesshelter in placelocalish show (lsh)instagramlocalishstory time
LOCALISH
Let your imagination run wild on a neighborhood safari
Chalk art brings these neighbors together
Seniors stay positive amid pandemic
Father-daughter help the homeless
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
JetBlue to fly over NYC Thursday evening
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
2 people hospitalized after shooting near Bronx deli
Justice Dept moves to dismiss criminal case against Michael Flynn
Polar Vortex to bring a March-like feel to the weekend
NYC may limit entry to parks due to overcrowding
NYC to expand antibody testing, 2 of 3 indicators fall
Show More
Hospitalizations down, but still 231 deaths in NY
120 NJ National Guard soldiers deploy to long-term care facilities
Nonprofit mails spa boxes to women fighting breast cancer
Neiman Marcus files for bankruptcy protection
Unanimous Supreme Court tosses 'Bridgegate' convictions
More TOP STORIES News