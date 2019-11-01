WEATHER ALERT
Freeze Warning
Full Story
WATCH
VIDEOS
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Localish
7 On Your Side
7 On Your Side Investigates
U.S. & World
Politics
Sports
Weather
Entertainment
Backstage with Sandy Kenyon
Neighborhood Eats
Neighborhood Treats
In Our Backyard
Glam Lab
Station Info
About ABC 7
Meet the News Team
ABC 7 In Your Community
Sweepstakes and Rules
TV Listings
Jobs
shows
Live with Kelly and Ryan
Here and Now
Tiempo
Up Close with Bill Ritter
ABC 7 Shows & Specials
Live Well Network
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
museums
Visit the Unique and Macabre Country Doctor Museum
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Localish
Gruesome, innovative, misguided, compassionate, toxic ... The Country Doctor Museum in Bailey, North Carolina has it all.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bailey
museums
medical marvels
doctors
localish
my go to
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
MUSEUMS
Handcuffs, straitjackets, and magic at Houdini Museum in NYC
Design concepts revealed for Pulse shooting memorial, museum
Minnesota museum holds 'Creepy Doll Contest'
Protests, arrests amid MoMA reopening after renovation
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Severe Weather: Girl hit by falling tree limb while out trick-or-treating
Sunny, blustery and cooler Friday
Woman beaten with pipe, boy slammed to ground in Bronx
Video captures distracted woman fall onto train tracks
Family blames mail-order pharmacy for woman's death
TCS NYC Marathon traffic closures
New picture of person-of-interest in Massapequa Park shooting
Show More
Opening Ceremony kicks off 2019 NYC Marathon Weekend
Man caught on camera wheeling electronics away in suitcase
CDC: Vaping illnesses near the 2,000 mark
Trump changes his primary residence from New York to Florida
14-year-old boy wounded in shooting in the Bronx
More TOP STORIES News