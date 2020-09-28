Voodoo Doughnut is not your typical doughnut shop

HOUSTON, Texas -- Voodoo Doughnut was started by two friends who joked they were bent on "world doughnut domination." Now 20 years later, they have 10 locations around the country, including Houston, Texas.

The shop offers more than 50 different styles and flavors. They have the "Bacon Maple Bar" with maple frosting and full bacon strips on top, the "Tangfastic" with vanilla frosting, Tang, and marshmallows, and the "Ring of Fire" with cinnamon sugar, cayenne pepper, and dried red chili pepper for decoration.

Voodoo Doughnut has experimented with a lot more flavors, but they're not all hits. They had to stop selling a NyQuil doughnut after a call from the FDA.

The business has built a cult following over the years, with many dedicated customers. Some people love the doughnuts so much they get married in the store!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonfoodsocietydoughnutsktrkrestaurantsbite sizelocalishdonuts
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Principals call for state takeover of NYC schools
COVID Updates: NYC sheriff's office pulls plug on 3 large gatherings
NYC keeping close eye on COVID spike in 8 neighborhoods
Exclusive: Longtime tenants feel 'trapped' living alongside homeless men
Accuweather: Warm start to a rainy week
Poodle named 'Bear' fighting for his life after being thrown out of car
Pedestrian killed after possible hit-and-run in Harlem
Show More
Pedestrian, cyclists call for more space on NYC bridge
Key takeaways from Trump's tax returns report
Amazon sets Prime Day dates with deals starting now
2 women coaches, woman ref make history on NFL field
All-female firefighter crew breaks barriers in Florida
More TOP STORIES News