What Happens When a Risqué Artist Takes a Stab at Halloween?

What happens when an artist known for pushing the envelope takes a stab at Halloween?You get a place called 2nd Sanctuary -- a five-part fall adventure inside what's rumored to be the haunted upper floors of a church.It combines a zombie disco, 4 mind-bending VR experiences in 360-degrees, an escape room, a labyrinth that pays homage to the tortured hard rock love songs of the 1970s and a weird and whacky acrobatic performance called the Dancing Dead starring a cast of zombies.