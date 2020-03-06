What If A Dinosaur Came To Your School?!

If you're a fan of dinosaurs, this is the show for you.Jurassic World Live tour brought a dino-sized surprise to students at Lakeview Elementary School with a visit from their baby Stegosaurus Olive.During the visit, more than 300 of the school's students participated in a STEM (Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) presentation and got the chance to get up close and personal with Olive.It's all in their effort to raise awareness and get students more involved in STEM to grow the next crop of scientists.