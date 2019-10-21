What makes Corkscrew BBQ in Texas Worth the Wait?

Selling 1,000 pounds of barbecue in just a few hours might seem like a lot, but it's all in a day's work for Will and Nichole Buckman of Corkscrew BBQ in Spring, Texas.

The brisket, ribs and chicken will melt in your mouth, but get there early. They sell out fast!

In this edition of "Worth the Wait," see how this husband and wife duo went from cooking for friends to creating a tasty phenomenon that has people talking all over Texas!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bbqfoodrestaurantbarbecue
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 construction worker dead, 1 hurt in NYC wall collapse
Woman barred from cruise line after daring selfie
PD: Botched drug deal turns into robbery, murder at NJ campground
Rockefeller Center's Christmas tree will come from Florida, NY
West Point says a cadet and M4 rifle are missing
Fans flock to Bronx 'Joker' stairs for perfect Instagram picture
Jaywalking pedestrian struck, dragged in NYC hit and run
Show More
NYC approves 1st Central Park monument honoring women
New York City launches tenant protection ad campaign, website
'Hero' coach disarms student with loaded shotgun: VIDEO
Rutgers students on edge after dorm room sex assault
Byford touts subway ridership, fires back at Cuomo over credit
More TOP STORIES News