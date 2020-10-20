Chef Ryan Briggs opened Outlaw's Burger Barn and Creamery in Vineland, NJ 4 years ago.
He wanted to share his love of burgers and ice cream with everyone in his southern New Jersey community. Briggs' restaurant uses quality, locally sourced Jersey produce, meats and ice cream when preparing their unbelievable food and desserts.
Despite COVID-19 shutting down indoor dining, the restaurant has picked up business with curbside, takeout and outdoor dining. You'll want to try this ultimate burger experience and see, rather taste, for yourself why it's so popular.
1370 S Main Road, Vineland, NJ 08360
What makes Outlaw's burgers and ice cream perfect together?
