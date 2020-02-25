Man in wheelchair takes in dog with no front legs

A dog that was nearly put down due to its physical condition has landed in the perfect home.


Roo is a young foster dog that was born without its front legs and now uses a homemade wheelchair to get around. Once Roo grows some more, he can make use of an official wheelchair. As for now, he's using a homemade roller crafted from PVC pipes and skateboard wheels.



His human, Steve Jewell, also uses a wheelchair following an injury in a car accident. Roo was not only a perfect fit, but he also gave Jewell a reason to keep on rolling. Thanks to his relationship with Roo, he has a new lease on life enjoying activities like zip lining and skiing.
