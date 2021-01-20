localish

Wheelchair riding tortoise, Helix, now has a children's book series!

WILMINGTON -- Helix is a tortoise with twisted legs who can't move on his own.

His owner, Randy Betz from Wilmington, Delaware, saved his life by giving him a turtle wheelchair - little skateboard wheels that help him move.



Helix inspired Randy to write a children's book series about inclusion.
Wilmington man uses tiny skateboard to help tortoise with deformity: Beccah Hendrickson reports during Action News at 12:30pm on August 15, 2019.



He also started the Helix Wheels Foundation to help out kids in wheelchairs. Most recently, the foundation helped build a ramp for 7-year-old Cooper from Kennett Square, Pennsylvania.

