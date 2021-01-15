localish

Mural celebrates centenarian folklórico dancer

LOS ANGELES -- Alta Regalado learned to dance traditional Mexican folklórico after her husband passed.

Regalado was 69 years old and it became a hobby that brought her and those around her so much joy.

Now at the age of 101, she is the subject of a new 17 ft. by 30 ft. colorful mural at Pan American Park in east Long Beach. The mural was commissioned by SCAN Health Plan and the Arts Council for Long Beach.

"Being on the wall -- that I didn't expect, but here I am" said the folklórico dancer. "I couldn't believe it."

"Really important and inspiring for us to be able to paint this mural because older adults are not recognized as much in the community or in the country as they should be," said Alva McNeal, an artist on the project.

"She rediscovered herself through dance and movement, and went on to invigorate her community," said Ciana Lee, an artist on the project.

Regalado says she'll keep dancing as long as possible and feels humbled by the mural.

"They did a good job,' said Regalado.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
long beachkabcdancelocalish show (lsh)mural artslocalish
LOCALISH
The small business, Mr. Fries Man, has been able to franchise
Principal runs ultra marathon to thank Aldine ISD
Martin Luther King Jr. seen up close in rare color photos
Boys can be princesses, too!
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mount Sinai cancels vaccine appointments as supply runs low
Biden unveils $1.9T COVID relief plan with new stimulus checks
Firefighters battle massive blaze at NYC building: FDNY
VACCINE TRACKER: Where you can get the COVID-19 shot in NYC
Joanne Rogers, widow of iconic TV host Mister Rogers, dies at 92
NYC mom keeps son's memory alive with blood drives
The Countdown: Security ramps up in DC ahead of Inauguration Day
Show More
Mural depicting slavery now up for debate at NJ middle school
NYC increasing security, sending 200 NYPD officers to DC for inauguration
Some designated hotspots outside of NYC can resume indoor dining
COVID NYC Update: Hospital workers get goodie bags of appreciation
Retired firefighter accused of throwing fire extinguisher during riot
More TOP STORIES News