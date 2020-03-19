Cleburne Cafeteria is one of the most treasured restaurants in Houston

This family-owned restaurant has been a part of Houston's history for almost 80 years, serving generations of customers.

One-time owner Nick Mickelis, a Greek immigrant, came to Houston after World War II with only a couple dollars in his pocket and a dream of having a better life.

He bought Cleburne Cafeteria in 1952 and his family has been running it ever since.

The restaurant was destroyed twice by fire and twice it was rebuilt to become an icon.

Last year, Food & Wine Magazine named Cleburne Cafeteria the No. 1 cafeteria in America. It was an honor that reflects its long history as a Houston institution.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonfoodrestaurantlocalishmy go to
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Families of 4 could get $3K under COVID-19 relief plan: Mnuchin
Cuomo calls for 75% workforce to stay home in New York
Coronavirus cases in NYC nears 2,500
Italy passes China in coronavirus-related deaths
Live: Gov. Murphy updates COVID-19 cases in NJ
Trump says FDA to approve drugs for COVID-19 treatment
Nassau County: 293 COVID-19 cases, 15 new, plus 3rd death
Show More
Million Gallon Challenge: Chefs fight COVID-19 with soup
Spring breakers keep partying despite coronavirus warnings
Amazon worker in Queens tests positive for COVID-19
AccuWeather: Cloudy and cool with leftover drizzle
NY Blood Center calls for donors amid COVID-19 pandemic
More TOP STORIES News