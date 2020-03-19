Cleburne Cafeteria is one of the most treasured restaurants in Houston

This family-owned restaurant has been a part of Houston's history for almost 80 years, serving generations of customers.
One-time owner Nick Mickelis, a Greek immigrant, came to Houston after World War II with only a couple dollars in his pocket and a dream of having a better life.
He bought Cleburne Cafeteria in 1952 and his family has been running it ever since.
The restaurant was destroyed twice by fire and twice it was rebuilt to become an icon.
Last year, Food & Wine Magazine named Cleburne Cafeteria the No. 1 cafeteria in America. It was an honor that reflects its long history as a Houston institution.
