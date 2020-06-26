Lifelong equestrian Brianna Noble showed up to Oakland protest on horseback

With a "Black Lives Matter" sign slung over Dapper Dan's back, Brianna was not aware of the impact she was about to have as she trotted down Broadway.
"Any time a black woman is going to get on a very large horse and walk through Oakland, it's not something you see every day," said Noble.
Noble is a lifelong equestrian and she offers beginner lessons and trail training for horses at Mulatto Meadows.
She's also working on a project called Humble. She's hoping to get donations that would give horseback riding lessons to children for free.
