localish

Lifelong equestrian Brianna Noble showed up to Oakland protest on horseback

By Jason Beal
OAKLAND, Calif. -- On the morning of May 29, Brianna Noble took her 17-hand horse "Dapper Dan" to a protest in Oakland against police brutality after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

With a "Black Lives Matter" sign slung over Dapper Dan's back, Brianna was not aware of the impact she was about to have as she trotted down Broadway.

"Any time a black woman is going to get on a very large horse and walk through Oakland, it's not something you see every day," said Noble.

Noble is a lifelong equestrian and she offers beginner lessons and trail training for horses at Mulatto Meadows.

She's also working on a project called Humble. She's hoping to get donations that would give horseback riding lessons to children for free.

LEARN MORE: Allies in Action: Woman on horseback in Oakland protest talks about movement
EMBED More News Videos

Brianna Noble took her horse "Dapper Dan" to a protest in Oakland against police brutality after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. With a "Black Lives Matter" sign slung over Dapper Dan's back.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oaklandkgoblack lives matterprotesthorsesgeorge floydlocalish show (lsh)race in americalocalish
LOCALISH
Son of a Chicano music legend shares his story of growing up gay.
Iconic Pink Triangle will shine brighter than ever during Pride
Non-profit provides 'Lunch in the Park' for homeless
Community rallies behind this Black-owned business
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: NJ Gov. Murphy lays out school reopening plan
States retreat as new COVID-19 cases hit an all-time high in US
NYC Phase 3 plans detailed by Mayor de Blasio
Coronavirus Updates: NY reports lowest infection rate in US
NYC public school students wrap up bizarre academic year
Connecticut plans for full-time, in-school education in the fall
Texas, Florida order bars to close again as COVID-19 cases rise
Show More
Why the Tri-State area could see red sunsets this weekend
Where to find fireworks and 4th of July events and what got canceled
Woman, 19, killed in Flatiron as NYC shootings continue to soar
Little girl grabs hose to help fight fire at neighbor's home
'White lives matter too': Police investigate CT racist rant video
More TOP STORIES News