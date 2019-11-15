World-famous chefs serve YOU at this foodie festival

Imagine Bobby Flay or Wolfgang Puck serving you a sample of their finest flavors! Well, it's not a dream.

"Savor Borgata Weekend" brings celebrity chefs and local foodies to the same table! The massive festival highlights the master chefs who provide fine dining experiences at the Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

In just one room, you could pile up a smorgasbord of world-class cuisine from the minds of Michael Symon, Geoffrey Zakarian, and many more!

Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa | Facebook
1 Borgata Way, Atlantic City, New Jersey 08401
