This Farm Is the World's Largest Producer of Raw Dairy Products

By Tim Sarquis
Where does your food come from? This dairy farm wants to connect their consumers back to the food they eat every day. Organic Pastures in Fresno, CA is the world's largest producer of raw dairy products. From raw milk to raw butter and cheeses, they make it all! Let's take a look at how this dairy farm takes "farm to table" to the next level.
