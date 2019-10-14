air show

World's Only Jetpack Men Fly at the Great Pacific Airshow in Huntington Beach

Two Jetpack pilots fly at the Great Pacific Airshow giving spectators a flight experience like no other. The Jetpack show is exhilarating and unique, allowing hundreds to see the world's first true Jetpack in action. This year was the first time the Jetpack Men were featured at the Great Pacific Airshow! These Jetpacks allow the pilots to fly for 10 minutes at a time thanks to new technology. After the show the pilots posed with their packs for photos with on lookers.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
huntington beachair showlocalish
AIR SHOW
2017 Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach
Josh Einiger goes flying with the Blue Angels
NTSB investigating crash that killed pilot practicing for New York Air Show
Stunt plane crashes, killing pilot practicing for New York Air Show
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Vehicle, boy found after car stolen with 6-year-old in back seat
2 teens killed after car crashes onto train tracks, bursts into flames
Woman reunited with son she thought died in childbirth
190-pound Mastiff rescued from trail is a big, good boy
'Hamilton' star Miguel Cervantes' 3-year-old daughter has died
Decomposing body found amid hoarding conditions in NYC apartment
Famed Upper West Side deli remains closed following failed health inspection
Show More
Texas officer who fatally shot woman in her own home resigns
Mom gets 6 years in prison for faking son's illnesses
Nearly 1 million turn out for annual Columbus Day Parade in NYC
30-Hour Coffin Challenge underway at Great Adventure
South Korean pop star Sulli found dead at her home
More TOP STORIES News