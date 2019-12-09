family

This Family Saved 100 Parrots

Monika Sangar and her family started the nonprofit 501(c)(3) Prego Dalliance Sanctuary (PDS) after losing their first Eclectus parrot, Prego. The family was devastated after losing him and took in other parrots in need.

Now they've saved over 100 parrots and have 20 parrots currently including Eclectus, Ringnecks and Alexandrine parrots that all live in their family home.

"When we found Pepper on Craigslist and he was completely naked. And when we slowly realized and we did more research that there were so many parrots out there that just need a home...we just provide them with a safe environment," said Sangar, co-founder of PDS.

They have also been able to adopt out and foster some of the parrots after rescuing them from different online sites.

The nonprofit provides the parrots with food, shelter and medical care where donations help pay for some of these needs.

The family also makes their own parrot toys that they sell on Etsy to help pay for the expenses of the parrots.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angelesanimals in perilfamilyanimalsparrotfarm sanctuarylocalish
FAMILY
Military family's unique Christmas card keeps them together
How to get into the holiday spirit: 25 ways in 25 days
Girl Scouts discourage forced holiday hugs
Long Island non-profit feeds over 500 families for Thanksgiving
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3-year-old killed, mother critical after hit by vehicle in NYC
LIVE: House Judiciary Committee holds Trump impeachment hearing
Father: Driver of car that fled scene of daughter's death 'cowardly'
Man eats $120k banana from installation at Miami art exhibit
Man injured when bathroom floor collapses in NYC apartment
Man accused of leaving snowballs packed with nails in NJ roadway
Teen son accused of fatally stabbing his mother in car
Show More
Petition wants NFL to remove Mike Vick as Pro Bowl captain
Led by 'Marriage Story,' Netflix dominates Golden Globe noms
AccuWeather: Rain for now, snow mixes in mid-week
Doctors warn about risks of second hand e-cigarette vapors
SoHo tree vendor selling 20-foot fir for $6,500
More TOP STORIES News