Houston's Red Circle Ice Cream known for extreme desserts!

HOUSTON, TX -- Red Circle Ice Cream in Houston's Chinatown is not your average ice cream shop!

This local favorite is known for its Insta-worthy, loaded dessert combinations, from donut ice cream sandwiches to the "Churro Daddy". The biggest draw is the crispy, delicious churros - dipped in everything from Fruity Pebbles to Smores - paired with big scoops of ice cream. But Red Circle is also known for serving up some unique flavors - including crawfish ice cream, a seasonal offering that sells out fast!

To check out the menu, visit Red Circle's website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ktrkabc13 plus asiatownbite sizelocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYPD: Man killed by police fired at least 4 times at officers
COVID Updates: Tensions rise as virus cases surge
More classrooms shut down in COVID zones, parents up in arms
Reporter attacked as anger flares over red zone restrictions
13 charged in plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Whitmer
NJ school bus company had drivers on drugs, unsafe buses: AG
Trump, Biden to host separate events instead of virtual debate
Show More
Who won the debate: Mike Pence or Kamala Harris?
NJ records more than 1,300 COVID-19 cases in a day
Instead of a tip, server finds "MASK" written on receipt
Video: 2 pedestrians struck by hit-and-run driver in Brooklyn
Grandparents safe after being held for ransom, drugs
More TOP STORIES News