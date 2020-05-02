localish

WWII veteran gets 96th birthday parade

WESTCHESTER, Ill. -- Social distancing could not keep one suburban Chicago community from honoring a very special man on his birthday.

John Ullinskey, a World War II veteran from Westchester, just turned 96.


Dozens of cars paraded past his home, bringing a smile to everyone's face.

"When I saw all of this, it was unbelievable," said Ullinskey, after watching a procession of dozens of vehicles drive by his house.


He was a sailor who survived D-Day and the invasion of Okinawa, both at the age of 19.

This 96-year-old veteran reminds us all that during an uncertain time, even when we're physically apart we're still together.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
westchestersocial distancingbirthdayveteranscoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemicworld war iicovid 19 pandemiclocalishveterancovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
LOCALISH
Picnic tables for squirrels?!
Chalkboard art brightens street during COVID-19 pandemic
H-E-B employee leaves emotional message for customer
AIM High Studio provides fitness and meals to its local community
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
First 'social distancing' streets open today in NYC
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Grim Reaper visits Florida's reopened beaches amid coronavirus
AccuWeather: Beautiful weekend
Texas police helicopter crashes into building, officer killed
NYC senior center is taking meetings virtual
Free face coverings available starting today in NYC parks
Show More
Deaths fall below 300 in NY, hospitalizations too high, Cuomo says
Family demands answers after they say nursing home under-reported COVID-19 numbers
Penn Station to close overnight for cleaning
K-12, colleges in NY state closed for rest of academic year
Kim Jong Un appears in public amid health rumors: State media
More TOP STORIES News