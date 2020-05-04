be localish los angeles

Vendors from famous food market turn to delivery boxes to help stay in business

LOS ANGELES -- When the popular Smorgasburg food market was forced to close because of the coronavirus pandemic, Amazebowls founder Bryan Leong and Marketing Director Stephanie Wang, had the idea to start the 'Smorgasburg Box,' which are assorted boxes featuring food and beverages from their fellow Smorgasburg vendors.

"Our first thought was that we have a food truck," said Wang. "And the food truck is a great way to promote accessibility and to be able to bring groceries onto the streets of L.A."

With the goal of supporting as many small business as possible, the box changes every one to two weeks. "Every one to two weeks we will be switching up allowing new vendors from the market to participate in the box, and we'll be selling 50 of every new version of the box," Wang told ABC7.

In addition to the Smorgasburg Box, Amazebowls is also partnering with their long time produce supplier, Elias Produce, to offer different vegetable and produce boxes via their website.

"We know the impact that COVID has taken onto the L.A. Produce Market and our friends Elias Produce, and we really wanted to be able to join forces to kind of support each other because we also have been impacted as well," Wang told ABC7.

"We encourage everyone to buy them to help support your local small business," Leong said.

They offer delivery of the Smorgasburg boxes Monday through Saturday, or you can pickup at one of their locations in downtown Los Angeles and Pasadena. To purchase you can visit amazebowls.com.
