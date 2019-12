Marshall James Kavanaugh is a self-described "Dream Poet for Hire".Every sunny day you can find him in Rittenhouse Square with his Smith-Corona Sky Writer typewriter typing away. If you give him a topic, he'll write you a poem.It can be a word, an idea, or a whole story; it doesn't matter. He will make it unique for you. We caught up with Kavanaugh to put his poetic skills to the test.