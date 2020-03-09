foodie

Try This Modern Take on Bolognese Food

Rossoblu Restaurant brings a taste of Bologna, Italy, to the thriving Fashion District in Downtown Los Angeles.

"It took me 20 years of cooking professionally to realize that I just wanted to cook the food I grew up eating," said Steve Samson, Rossoblu's chef and owner.

The restaurant serves traditional Bolognese dishes, but also puts a modern spin on the classics.

"I love coming here, because I love Italian food," said Diane Lee, a regular at Rossoblu. "I feel like they're the perfect modern Italian place to be."

One of the favorites is hand-rolled Pappardelle Noodles, with Duck Ragu, Porcini mushrooms, pistachio powder and aged Balsamic vinegar.

"The pastas here are the highlight. I could eat pasta here seven days a week," said diner Joel Miller.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angelesfoodiefyi italianfooditalian foodbite sizelocalish
FOODIE
Alicia's secret ingredient is cooking with "lots of love."
Impossible Foods unveils pork, sausage
Drink 'over the top' milkshakes only found at SJ Sharks games
De Afghanan Cuisine is one of the go-to spots for food in Fremont
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus New York: EMS worker tests positive for coronavirus as COVID-19 cases rise
Dow drops 7.8% as free-fall in oil, virus fears slam markets
State of emergency declared in New Jersey over coronavirus
Connecticut state employees told not to travel out of state
Schools and universities closed amid COVID-19 outbreak
Italy imposes nationwide restrictions to contain new virus
7 On Your Side Investigates: Police struggle to tell pot from hemp
Show More
Trainers, vets among 27 charged in NY racehorse doping scheme
2 more arrests after Brooklyn girl brutally attacked by gang
'Exorcist' actor Max von Sydow dies at age 90
Woman killed, car riddled with bullet holes in Brooklyn
Member of FDNY EMS tests positive for coronavirus
More TOP STORIES News