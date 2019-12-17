food

Mate Conmigo Brings Traditional South American Drink to California!

Gabriela Simoni has lived in California for over 20 years and was always looking for a slice of home, her native Argentina. She found her community through Argentinean restaurants and friends but one thing was always missing, a "materia," so she started her own and called it Mate Conmigo. Mate is a traditional South American drink made from the leaves of the Yerba maté tree, which grows mainly in Northern Argentina but can also be found in Uruguay, Paraguay, Bolivia, Southern Chile and Southern Brazil!
Follow them on Social Media:

Facebook: @mate.conmigo
Instagram: @mateconmigo
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
northridgeteasfyi drinksfoodlocalish
FOOD
Where to find the freshest hot dogs in town!
This Life-Size Gingerbread House Is Made of Real Cookies and Candy!
The Original Alamo Tamales: Some of the best tamales you'll ever eat!
Taste the island life at this tiki-inspired Houston restaurant!
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen whose Bronx kidnapping sparked Amber Alert found safe
Jersey City shooting: Thousands mourn slain detective at funeral
60-year-old woman fatally struck by falling debris on NYC sidewalk
Man saves dog hit by car in NY, foots massive bill for family
Woman lying in bed killed when pickup truck slams into NJ home
Stolen shopping cart mystery has police stumped on Long Island
Newlywed beaten to death at his wedding reception, family says
Show More
Mayor vows to end NYC street homelessness 'as we know it'
Dog adopted after 500 days in animal shelter
12-year-old scratched by bobcat in backyard of CT home: Police
Ex-Suffolk DA Thomas Spota guilty in police beating cover-up
AccuWeather: Wintry mess across the Tri-State
More TOP STORIES News