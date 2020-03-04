Eating 500 cheesesteaks in search of the ultimate cheesesteak

Jim Pappas is embarking on what he's calling The Philadelphia Cheesesteak Adventure -- a quest for the ultimate cheesesteak.

In the last two years, he has eaten more than 500 cheesesteaks, hoping to find the very best.


After each year, he compiles a 'best of' list rating each cheesesteak on a scale of 100 points. There are five categories: roll, meat, cheese, extras, and how the cheesesteak tastes overall.

He eats five cheesesteaks a week and when he's not eating cheesesteaks he's driving for Uber and Lyft, asking his customers for their go-to cheesesteak spot.



