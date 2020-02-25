This 105-year-old Houston business has hats that are a work of art!

HOUSTON -- "It's like molding clay." Each hat is a work of art at The Hat Store in Houston, Texas.

The family business was started in 1915 as the American Hat Company and is part of Houston's history.

The coolest part is that all of the hats are formed using steam!

If you want to check out the designs and create a custom hat of your own, go to The Hat Store's website or Instagram page.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonbusinessrodeo fashionsocietyrodeo houstonfashionclothingmy go to
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
10-year-old girl struck and killed by school bus in NYC
Family mourns 22-year-old fatally stabbed at NYC car dealership
Weinstein hospitalized with chest pains ahead of jail transfer
Rare duck spotted in Central Park with plastic stuck on beak
NYC school installing free laundry to aid homeless students
NY councilman under fire after profanity-filled tirade with police
Search for pair wanted in string of Brooklyn robberies, stabbing
Show More
It seems nothing can bring down 'Leaning Tower of Dallas'
Fake job scams: How to avoid a 'side hustle' swindle
Trump cheers Weinstein verdict as a blow to Democrats
NYC considering 2 options to fix BQE: capped highway or tunnel
Placido Domingo apologizes for sexual misconduct allegations
More TOP STORIES News