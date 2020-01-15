BREAKING NEWS
House votes to send Trump impeachment to Senate for trial
Full Story
BREAKING NEWS
Weekend winter storm could bring snow, ice and rain
Full Story
Watch Eyewitness News Streamed Live
Watch Now
WATCH
VIDEOS
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Localish
7 On Your Side
7 On Your Side Investigates
U.S. & World
Politics
Sports
Weather
Entertainment
Backstage with Sandy Kenyon
Neighborhood Eats
Neighborhood Treats
In Our Backyard
Glam Lab
Station Info
About ABC 7
Meet the News Team
ABC 7 In Your Community
Sweepstakes and Rules
TV Listings
Jobs
shows
Live with Kelly and Ryan
Here and Now
Tiempo
Up Close with Bill Ritter
ABC 7 Shows & Specials
Live Well Network
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
art
You'll Love This Museum so Much, You'll Want to Buy the Art
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Localish
You won't want to leave this interactive art museum that evolved out of a thrift store and it's 60 years' worth of goods. Including works from high profile artists, this museum allows you to explore art like never before.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
greensboro
recycling
art
museums
localish
my go to
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
ART
Up Close: Christine Quinn and Manuel Oliver
Traumatic car accident leads NC man to new talent
This man turned his love of chainsaws into art!
Artist creates New York City portraits using only words
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Weekend winter storm could bring snow, ice and rain
Police seek dog that bit 12-year-old girl in Connecticut park
Baby who died left in tub because mom needed 'me time': Police
School expels student for wearing rainbow shirt, family says
Trump lifts hold on $8B for Puerto Rico; Protests held in NYC
House votes to send Trump impeachment to Senate for trial
Penn State football coach, players named in hazing lawsuit
Show More
NJ construction worker injured when sheet of metal falls
Video shows man who attacked off-duty officer with bike chain
Suspect in sex assault, murder of 92-year-old in U.S. illegally
Nissan adds nearly 346K vehicles to Takata recall saga
Lindsay Lohan's mom appears in LI court for 2nd DWI charge
More TOP STORIES News