localish

Oakland youth organization, The People's Conservatory, paints mural in honor of Breonna Taylor

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Rosalyn Nash is the executive director of Oakland's The People's Conservatory, performing, and visual arts organization for youth.

"Our focus is on underserved Black and Brown youth in the East Bay and the surrounding Bay Area," Nash reveals. "Everything we do is sort of a high-level arts training with a culturally representative focus."


Their current project is a mural located at the corner of 15th St. and Broadway in Downtown Oakland.

"We named it '27-hour mural for Breonna' because she would have been 27. She didn't make it," Nash explains. For more information on how to help with future projects, click here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oaklandkgoartblack lives matterlocalish show (lsh)localish
LOCALISH
Dance instructor organizes a hip hop protest
OLE Health hosts a free food giveaway
17-year-old wins awards with his animation features
16-year-old basketball star brings skills online to train students
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 adults, 1 child found dead in pool in East Brunswick: Police
Son discovers dad, woman dead in UWS apartment
Bill Ritter finally got a haircut... and for a good cause
10 new New York deaths, less than 1% test positive
FDA issues warning about 9 hand sanitizers
Out-of-control car topples pole that kills 58-year-old man in NYC
Roosevelt's family member weighs in on statue removal
Show More
2 Rutgers football players test positive for COVID-19
US soldier charged with plotting to attack own Army unit: Prosecutors
School bus driver surprised with $1,000 gift from students
Phase 2: NYC restaurants, barbershops, Macy's reopen
Trump administration extends visa ban to non-immigrants
More TOP STORIES News