Michelle Lodzinski's murder conviction upheld in death of 5-year-old son in '91

By DAVID PORTER
EMBED <>More Videos

Lodzinski murder conviction upheld by NJ Supreme Court

A deeply split New Jersey Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the conviction of a Florida woman found guilty of killing her young son in New Jersey three decades ago, with the justices divided on whether the state presented enough evidence to justify the jury's verdict.

Michelle Lodzinski's attorneys called the decision "a travesty of justice" and said they would consider appealing to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The death of 5-year-old Timothy Wiltsey was one of New Jersey's most infamous cold cases after his disappearance in May 1991 and the discovery of his body several months later.

Lodzinski, his mother, was convicted in 2016 and is serving a 30-year prison sentence. Wednesday's 3-3 ruling, in which Chief Justice Stuart Rabner did not participate, upheld the conviction.

Lodzinski had been a suspect from the outset after she told investigators the boy disappeared while they were at a carnival in Sayreville but gave varying accounts describing strangers who could have kidnapped him.

Lodzinski went on with her life and had two other children, and was living in Port St. Lucie, Florida, in 2014 when authorities in New Jersey charged her with killing Wiltsey. Investigators said a break in the case had come when one of Wiltsey's former babysitters identified a blue blanket, found near the boy's body 11 months after he disappeared, as belonging to Lodzinski.

During her 2016 trial and on appeal, Lodzinski's lawyers argued that no forensic evidence tied her to the blanket and that prosecutors didn't produce enough evidence to show Lodzinski purposely caused the boy's death. A cause of death couldn't be determined because Wiltsey's body had deteriorated.

Prosecutors argued the totality of the evidence was enough to prove Lodzinski's guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. An appeals court agreed in 2019 when it upheld Lodzinski's conviction.
In an opinion Wednesday, Justice Anne Patterson wrote that the sum of the circumstantial evidence presented by the state was sufficient for a jury to reach a guilty verdict. Two justices joined Patterson's opinion.

In a stinging dissent joined by two other justices, Justice Barry Albin wrote that the state presented "absolutely no evidence that (Lodzinski) purposely or knowingly caused his death."

"In the modern annals of New Jersey legal history" Albin wrote, "to my knowledge, no murder conviction has ever been upheld on such a dearth of evidence."

In an email Wednesday, Lodzinski's attorneys Gerald Krovatin and David Fassett wrote, "Simply put, this case never should have been charged, much less allowed to proceed to trial and verdict. To permit this completely unsupported verdict to stand - and Ms. Lodzinski to remain in prison, having already served almost seven years for a crime she did not commit - is a travesty of justice."

The Supreme Court rejected defense attorneys' arguments that the dismissal of the jury foreman during deliberations should have merited a mistrial. The juror was dismissed after it was revealed he had done Internet research on FBI crime-scene guidelines and shared his findings with other jurors. An alternate stepped in and the panel reached a guilty verdict several hours later.

ALSO READ | Police reform: New bill aims to prevent fired cops from getting jobs in New York
EMBED More News Videos

Officials agree that smaller communities that may not have the resources to do lengthy background checks will benefit the most from the Wandering Officers law.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sayrevillemiddlesex countynew jerseymurderchild deathmissing boymissing childrenchild killedcold case
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Storm watches issued
Vaccine incentive: Young adults eligible for full scholarship to NY schools
8 killed in Silicon Valley railyard shooting, shooter dead
Read the stuffed animal essay that helped a teen get into 20 schools
'The Very Hungry Caterpillar' author Eric Carle dies at 91
Howard names College of Fine Arts after Chadwick Boseman
8th noose found at CT Amazon site despite additional security
Show More
The Countdown: San Jose mass shooting, Wuhan lab, Cuomo investigation
Here's how one county is trying to stop drunk driving
Race tightens among top candidates for NYC mayor
To operate at 100% capacity or not? Cuomo offers option for NY venues
Family pleads for information in loved one's 2018 murder on park bench
More TOP STORIES News