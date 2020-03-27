coronavirus long island

Coronavirus News: Long Beach closes boardwalk indefinitely amid COVID-19 epidemic

By
LONG BEACH, Long Island (WABC) -- The city of Long Beach has closed its boardwalk indefinitely in an effort to encourage social distancing amid the COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic.

City officials report that on nice days, the boardwalk was crowded with too people -- many of them from other areas of Long Island.

"Most of the time we would welcome them with open arms," City Council President John Bendo said. "But at this time, what was effectively happening is, we were creating a funnel on the boardwalk where we were putting a very large number of people into a 50-foot wide space. And it was making social distancing more and more difficult to do."

Bendo said the beaches will remain open.

"The beach is clearly a much, much wider space than the boardwalk," he said. "So we're hoping that people will take advantage of that and will use that space to spread out accordingly and that we would be able to keep that open."

Bendo said he is concerned about the rise in cases in Long Beach. About a week ago, the city had only five cases. But as of Wednesday afternoon, the number of cases stood at 62.

He said closing the boardwalk is necessary in order to encourage social distancing.

"Quite frankly, we'd rather have people get a little angry at us in the near term to protect the public health for the long term," he said.

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran applauded the City of Long Beach for closing the boardwalk, saying that's how officials can ensure we flatten the curve.

Th entrances to the beach have also been closed for the length of the boardwalk.

The beach remains open, however, at the far west and east ends of Long Beach where there is no boardwalk.

Bendo said, at this point, there are no plans to close the beach.




MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



Frequently Asked Questions
Where are the testing centers
See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus
Where is COVID-19 now? and other resources
Coronavirus news and live updates in New York
Coronavirus news and live updates in New Jersey
Coronavirus news and live updates in Connecticut

New York City updates
Long Island updates

How coronavirus is leaving ghost towns in its path
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Social distancing: What is it and how does it stop the spread of coronavirus?
Coronavirus closures and cancelations
Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know

Related Information
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslong beachnassau countybeachescoronaviruscoronavirus nassau countycoronavirus long islandcoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS LONG ISLAND
Huntington battles 'quarantine 15' with town-wide diet
NY woman creates ceramic angels to honor hero nurses
LI nurse juggles treating COVID-19 patients, making sure own family doesn't get sick
Positive COVID-19 cases drop in Nassau County, contact tracers wanted
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
NY issues advisory for mysterious COVID-related illness in kids
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Show More
Leaders call for action to protect nursing home residents from COVID-19
LI nurse juggles treating COVID-19 patients, making sure own family doesn't get sick
Airbnb laying off 25% of workforce due to travel decline
NY woman creates ceramic angels to honor hero nurses
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
More TOP STORIES News