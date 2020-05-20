Coronavirus News: Nassau County acts to limit beach access over Memorial Day Weekend

Nassau County is limiting access and establishing social distancing requirements at Nickerson Beach Park at Lido Beach, which it controls, and recommending the same guidelines for the 62 other beach operators in the county.
Nickerson Beach Park will reduce capacity to 50 percent, Nassau County Executive Laura Curren said.
Beach parking lots will be reduced to a vehicle in every other space.
RELATED: What beaches are open in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut?
Beachgoers will also be required to stay 6 feet apart while walking and 10 feet apart when sitting on the beach to ensure social distancing.
Masks or face coverings are also required when not in the water.
Public restrooms will be frequently cleaned and capacity limited to no more than 6 at a time.
Curran said the guidelines were given to the other 62 beach operators "so they know what Nassau County expected from them."
Earlier, Long Beach also limited beach access to its 30,000 residents for the Memorial Day Weekend.
