2 men rescued from sinking boat at Fire Island dock

Officers responding to a 911 call recused the victims at about 1 a.m. in Fire Island Harbor.
According to the Suffolk County Police Marine Bureau, the lines on the sailboat broke and it was smashing against the dock and other boats.
Chris Sinforter, 32, of Brooklyn, and Christian Teneyck, 37, of Jersey City, "were onboard the sinking sailboat and unable to get off safely due to high seas," police said.
Officers maneuvered a rescue boat next to the sailboat and helped the two men to jump safely to their vessel at about 2:30 a.m.
MORE NEWS | New York City beaches reopen despite wet start to holiday weekend
----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip