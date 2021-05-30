2 men rescued from sinking boat at Fire Island dock

EMBED <>More Videos

Eyewitness News Weekend Update

FIRE ISLAND, New York (WABC) -- Two men were rescued on early Saturday from a 25-foot sailboat that was sinking during stormy weather at a Long Island dock.

Officers responding to a 911 call recused the victims at about 1 a.m. in Fire Island Harbor.



According to the Suffolk County Police Marine Bureau, the lines on the sailboat broke and it was smashing against the dock and other boats.

Chris Sinforter, 32, of Brooklyn, and Christian Teneyck, 37, of Jersey City, "were onboard the sinking sailboat and unable to get off safely due to high seas," police said.

Officers maneuvered a rescue boat next to the sailboat and helped the two men to jump safely to their vessel at about 2:30 a.m.

MORE NEWS | New York City beaches reopen despite wet start to holiday weekend
EMBED More News Videos

Derick Waller reports on the beaches reopening in New York CIty.



----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fire islandsuffolk countywater rescuerescueboatingboat accident
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Officers race through Brooklyn to save life of 1-year-old
FDNY commissioner to appear in court after firefighters suspended
COVID News: Busy travel season expected despite pandemic
VP Kamala Harris visits NJ in COVID vaccination push
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
AccuWeather: Some sun, warmer
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Show More
Columbus Day Parade returns to NYC
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Brian Laundrie's father continues search in vast FL reserve
US employers added just 194,000 jobs in September
Senate avoids a US debt ceiling disaster, votes to extend borrowing
More TOP STORIES News