SUV crashes through apartment on Long Island

LONG BEACH, Long Island (WABC) -- An SUV crashed through the front of an apartment on Long Island.

The accident happened on National Boulevard in Long Beach at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Police say the driver had some sort of medical emergency and lost control of the vehicle.

The SUV rammed through the home's facade and a window.

No one inside the home was hurt.

The driver was transported to Mount Sinai South Nassau for minor injuries.

The structure of the building was secured, and the City of Long Beach Buildings Department responded for further assessment.

