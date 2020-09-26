Woman, 2 children seriously injured in crash on Long Island

FARMINGVILLE, Long Island (WABC) -- A two-car crash on Long Island has seriously injured a woman and two of her three children who were in the car with her.

An SUV apparently slammed into the rear of the family's car on North Ocean Avenue in Farmingville just after 5 p.m. Friday.

First responders had to pull the children out of the wreckage.

Suffolk County Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

