coronavirus long island

Coronavirus News: Local heroes on Long Island honored for volunteer work during pandemic

By
BALDWIN, Long Island (WABC) -- Several local heroes on Long Island were honored for their volunteer work during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

Zhanna Weinstein has volunteered more than 1,100 hours as an EMT during the COVID crisis this summer while still attending nursing school.

"I'm home. I wake up in the middle of the night anyway, why not just keep going with it," Weinstein said.

As an EMT, she shows compassion to her patients and her peers, and has a tremendous amount of pride in whatever she does.

TRENDING | 2 construction workers rescued from 10th floor after scaffolding gives out in New York City
EMBED More News Videos

The FDNY came to the rescue of two construction workers who became stuck hanging from the 10th floor of a building when their scaffolding gave out.


On Tuesday night, this 25-year-old, along with more than a dozen other Long Island residents, were recognized by their local Nassau County legislator Debra Mule, for going above and beyond while the pandemic wreaked havoc on all our lives.

During the time of COVID, John Carey assisted the ministry's food pantry week after week, to pick up food donations, bring them to the parish and organize the food pantry.

Carey, a retired educator, volunteered at his local food pantry to help the increasing number of families put dinner on the table.

And Nick LaBorne, who is an ABC studio manager by day and a critical volunteer by night.

Thanks to his 'can do' spirit, he made sure the Freeport Fire Department and Village Hall were properly sanitized and that workers were kept safe.

He started procuring protective gear long before demand surged and supplies dropped.

"I have the best of both worlds. I work in TV, at ABC News, and i can also be a firefighter," LaBorne said. "I just love what I do."

These are not the heroes who make headlines or win medals, but they make a huge difference in their communities.

WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
EMBED More News Videos

Jim Dolan begins our story at the end of last year, as hundreds of thousands pack into Times Square to ring in 2020. Unbeknownst to us, a health crisis that would make such a mass gathering illegal and deadly, transform daily life, kill tens of thousands of our neighbors and cripple the economy was already forming in China.



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
What's Open, What's Closed in the Tri-State area
Back to school information

COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates

UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island

Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut

abc7NY Phase Tracker:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnassau countybaldwinreopen long islandcoronavirus suffolk countycoronaviruscoronavirus nassau countycoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus long islandcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkreopen nycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19emthealthlong islandhealth carevolunteerism
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS LONG ISLAND
COVID News: LI schools juggle impact of coronavirus
COVID Updates: Concert venues too dangerous to reopen: Cuomo
COVID Updates: Several CT schools temporarily closing after positive tests
COVID Updates: Vaccine volunteers continue to participate in trials
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bomb-making materials found at Queens home after fire: Sources
LIST: 56 NYC schools with confirmed cases of COVID-19
Fact checking President Trump's ABC News town hall
2 workers rescued from 10th floor after scaffolding gives out
Video: Virgin Mary statue vandalized outside NYC church
4 dead, 1 critical in wrong-way crash on Long Island highway
Arrests made after Youtubers draw crowd of 1,000 outside 'Jersey Shore' house
Show More
OMNY readers now in every station in Manhattan
Highway worker who saved man nearly crushed by own car reunite
New York announces revisions to rules for visiting nursing homes
Teen suspended entire school year after protesting remote learning
NYC Veteran's Day Parade will have a new look this year
More TOP STORIES News