Girl Scouts set up drive-thru operation to sell cookies on Long Island

On Saturday, they rolled out a drive-thru operation at their Nassau County headquarters in Garden City.
It is a chance for people to get their hands on cookie classics like Thin Mints, Samoas, and more - even if no one has rung the doorbell or left an order form in the kitchen at work.
The drive-thru will be set up again on Sunday from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
ALSO READ | Brother, sister who lost both parents to COVID get help from GoFundMe campaign
----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip