Long Island man caught driving with 53 license suspensions

EMBED </>More Videos

Police say the suspect also had a fake license plate.

Eyewitness News
NORTH BABYLON, Long Island (WABC) --
A Suffolk County man is under arrest after he was caught driving with 53 license suspensions.

Police arrested 59-year-old Darrell Morgan Wednesday after he was pulled over on the Sunrise Highway service road in North Babylon.

During the investigation, police determined Morgan was driving with a fake New Jersey license plate.

Morgan was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

The Mercedes he was driving has been impounded.

Morgan was released on an appearance ticket for a future court date at the Suffolk County First District Court in Central Islip.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
driverarrestsuspended licenseNorth BabylonSuffolk County
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Amazon cancels plans to build headquarters in NYC
Woman fatally struck by school bus in Bronx hit-and-run
57-year-old woman struck by, pinned under car while walking dog
'My battery is low and it's getting dark': Opportunity's last message to scientists
Police identify teen victim in Bronx sidewalk stabbing
2 jurors dismissed in Sarah Stern trial after Facebook post
First look at fake gun that police say led to fatal friendly fire
NY retaining wall collapse prompts building evacuation
Show More
Jussie Smollett attack: Police questioning 2 persons of interest
Gov. Andrew Cuomo signs Child Victims Act into law
Retro TWA Hotel at JFK Airport begins taking reservations
Suspect wanted for attacking woman with bat on Long Island
AccuWeather: Sunny skies continue
More News