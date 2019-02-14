Long Island man caught driving with 53 license suspensions

A Suffolk County man is under arrest after he was caught driving with 53 license suspensions.Police arrested 59-year-old Darrell Morgan Wednesday after he was pulled over on the Sunrise Highway service road in North Babylon.During the investigation, police determined Morgan was driving with a fake New Jersey license plate.Morgan was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.The Mercedes he was driving has been impounded.Morgan was released on an appearance ticket for a future court date at the Suffolk County First District Court in Central Islip.----------