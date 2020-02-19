Long Island man charged in 2 apparent MS-13 murders

By Eyewitness News
ROOSEVELT, Nassau County (WABC) -- A Roosevelt man was charged in two apparent MS-13 related murders on Long Island

Carlos Alfaro, 22, is charged in the death off 19-year-old Josue Amaya Leonor, found in the wooded Roosevelt Preserve in May 2018.

The second murder is that of 24-year-old Carlos Ulises Ventura-Zelaya, who was killed in October of 2016.

Authorities say these murders appear to be MS-13 related.

Others have previously been charged in the Leonor murder, and those were also linked to the October 2017 murder of 15-year-old Angel Soler, also found in the Roosevelt Preserve.

