GARDEN CITY, Nassau County (WABC) -- We have an important update about a story we first shared with you Friday about a program in Nassau County, New York helping students with autism succeed in college.
Nassau Community College had announced it was planning to cancel the Aspires Program and indicated cost savings was a big factor.
Students and parents wrote to Eyewitness News begging for help saying the program has been life changing.
In response to our story Senator Monica Martinez, who happens to be an educator herself and member of the state education committee, is now calling on the college to save the program. She calls canceling it an injustice.
"I am very disappointed to tell you the truth as educational institutions we are charged with implementing educational techniques and methods to improve the lives of our students that enter our building and the fact that NCC is not doing a concerted effort to save this program is disappointing," said Sen. Martinez, (D) Brentwood.
Martinez added that putting a program on the chopping block designed to help an underserved population succeed is absolutely the wrong choice.
----------
DO YOU NEED A STORY INVESTIGATED? Danielle Leigh and the 7 On Your Side Investigates team at Eyewitness News want to hear from you! Call our confidential tip line 1-877-TIP-NEWS (847-6397) or fill out the form BELOW. You can also contact Danielle Leigh directly:
Email your questions, issues, or story ideas to 7OnYourSideDanielle@abc.com
Facebook: DanielleLeighJournalist
Twitter: @DanielleNLeigh
Instagram: @DanielleLeighNews
Senator fights elimination of program helping students with autism at Nassau Community College
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More