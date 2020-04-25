coronavirus long island

Long Island nurses gather on break to sing uplifting songs

By Eyewitness News
NEW HYDE PARK, Long Island (WABC) -- Nurses who have been dispersed throughout Long Island Jewish Hospital have found a way to remain in tune with each other.

They gather on break time to sing uplifting songs together.

The nurses used to work as a group in the Cardio Cath Lab, but they have been re-assigned because of the COVID-19 crisis.

They started the sing-alongs several weeks ago.

