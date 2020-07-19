Long Island officers need approval before operating in New York City

LONG ISLAND (WABC) -- There's new information regarding partnerships between the NYPD and neighboring police departments.

Law enforcement officers in both Suffolk and Nassau County will now need prior approval before operating in the city's five boroughs.

Prisoner transports between the city and Long Island are exempt from the new policy.

This comes after Mayor Bill de Blasio signed a series of police reforms into law, including a chokehold ban that also bans sitting or kneeling on a suspect's chest or back during an arrest.

Westchester County issued a similar directive last week, telling its police officers to cease law enforcement activity in New York City.

Officers from Westchester often find themselves in the city as part of an investigation.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citysuffolk countynassau countynypdpolice officermayor bill de blasiopolice brutalitypolice
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 women arrested after BLM mural outside Trump Tower vandalized again
COVID Live Updates: Texas death toll rising, new low in NY hospitals
3 friends 'massacred' while preparing to fish at Florida lake
Kanye West to hold first presidential campaign event
NYC Phase 4 reopening: Some changes you'll need to know
AccuWeather Alert: Sunday feels like 100 degrees
How to deal with extreme heat
Show More
Empire State Building observatory to reopen Monday
Umbrella group for bodega owners reject calls for Goya boycott
Fires set, fences moved: Police call Portland protest a riot
Arrest made after man tortured, murdered and body thrown out window
Man says final goodbye to wife who's dying from COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News