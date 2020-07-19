LONG ISLAND (WABC) -- There's new information regarding partnerships between the NYPD and neighboring police departments.
Law enforcement officers in both Suffolk and Nassau County will now need prior approval before operating in the city's five boroughs.
Prisoner transports between the city and Long Island are exempt from the new policy.
This comes after Mayor Bill de Blasio signed a series of police reforms into law, including a chokehold ban that also bans sitting or kneeling on a suspect's chest or back during an arrest.
Westchester County issued a similar directive last week, telling its police officers to cease law enforcement activity in New York City.
Officers from Westchester often find themselves in the city as part of an investigation.
Long Island officers need approval before operating in New York City
