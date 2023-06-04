Officials: Small plane heading to Long Island crashes in Virginia, causes fighter jets to scramble

MONTEBELLO, Virginia (WABC) -- A small plane that was headed to Long Island crashed in Virginia and caused fighter jets to scramble.

The FAA says the Cessna Citation crashed into mountainous terrain near Montebello, Virginia around 3:30 p.m. Sunday. The plane was bound for MacArthur Airport in Islip.

Authorities say they were concerned about the plane because it was flying a strange flight path over the D.C. area. Officials say F-16s were scrambled to investigate and saw that the pilot of the aircraft had passed out.

The FAA and NTSB are investigating the cause of the crash.

Virginia State Police say search efforts are still underway by state and local law enforcement, but nothing has been located at this time.

