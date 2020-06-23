Long Island police searching for missing 13-year-old with autism who could be in danger

GREAT NECK, Long Island (WABC) -- Police on Long Island are searching for a missing teenager with autism who may be in imminent danger.

Areston Huerta-Lopez, 13, was reported missing early Tuesday afternoon. He was last seen at his father's workplace on 14 South Street around 11 a.m.

Huerta-Lopez is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a long sleeve T-shirt with black and red stripes, dark sweatpants and olive green Adidas shoes.

The teen suffers form a cognitive disorder and speaks both English and Spanish.

He had no known destination, but apparently likes trains, planes, electronics and convenient stores.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Nassau County Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

