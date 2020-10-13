Traffic

LIRR service suspended after person struck by equipment train

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Limited westbound LIRR service has been restored between Jamaica and Penn Station after an unauthorized person on the tracks was struck by an equipment train near Woodside.

It happened around 5 a.m. Tuesday. MTA Police, EMS and LIRR personnel were on the scene.

Port Washington Branch service was not affected.

As of 6:30 a.m., limited westbound train service had been restored between Jamaica and Penn Station.

Customers were being advised to expect delays and some cancellations.

NYC Transit was cross-honoring LIRR tickets on the J/Z subway at Jamaica and on the 2/3 subway at Atlantic Terminal and Penn Station.

Customers may consider taking the LIRR to Atlantic Terminal and transferring to the 2/3 subway to Manhattan.

Eastbound customers at Penn Sta. can take the 2 /3 subway from Penn Station to Atlantic Terminal, then transfer to eastbound LIRR service.

ALSO READ: Crews make repairs after LIRR derailment with hundreds on board
EMBED More News Videos

Diana Rocco has the latest from Jamaica.



----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficnew yorklirrpedestrian killedcommuting
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Positivity rates down in NY hot spot zones, Cuomo says
Iona College, Monmouth Univ. deal with COVID-19 spikes
Best buys, deals and busts for Amazon Prime Day
Johnson & Johnson pauses COVID-19 vaccine trial
AccuWeather: Rain lingers
2020 Election: Voter registration deadline today in NJ
COVID Updates: European nations report more than 700,000 new cases
Show More
Former First Lady of NYC passes away
93-year-old gifted with high school diploma 75 years later
Activist released after being charged in attack on reporter
Some indoor sports can resume in NJ - here are the restrictions
Viral video shows cougar stalking Utah hiker
More TOP STORIES News