LIRR service suspended after person struck by equipment train

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Limited westbound LIRR service has been restored between Jamaica and Penn Station after an unauthorized person on the tracks was struck by an equipment train near Woodside.It happened around 5 a.m. Tuesday. MTA Police, EMS and LIRR personnel were on the scene.Port Washington Branch service was not affected.As of 6:30 a.m., limited westbound train service had been restored between Jamaica and Penn Station.Customers were being advised to expect delays and some cancellations.NYC Transit was cross-honoring LIRR tickets on the J/Z subway at Jamaica and on the 2/3 subway at Atlantic Terminal and Penn Station.Customers may consider taking the LIRR to Atlantic Terminal and transferring to the 2/3 subway to Manhattan.Eastbound customers at Penn Sta. can take the 2 /3 subway from Penn Station to Atlantic Terminal, then transfer to eastbound LIRR service.----------