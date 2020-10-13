NEW YORK (WABC) -- LIRR service is suspended in both directions between Jamaica and Penn due to an unauthorized person on the tracks being struck by an equipment train near Woodside.
MTA Police, EMS and LIRR personnel are on scene.
Port Washington Branch service is not affected.
----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
LIRR service suspended after person struck
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News