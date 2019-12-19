Long Island road rage beating leaves 73-year-old hospitalized

MANORVILLE, Long Island (WABC) -- Police on Long Island are investigating an apparent road rage incident that left a 73-year-old man in the hospital.It happened just before 11 p.m. Monday on Moriches-Middle Island Road in Manorville.Authorities say John Blanco and his grandson Joe Blanco were looking at Christmas decorations and driving slowly when the person behind him became impatient and began tailgating while honking his horn.The family says the driver pulled up next to the Blancos and began screaming and cursing, before the driver pulled in front of them and stopped.Both that driver and Joe Blanco got out of their vehicles and began brawling in the street, and when John Blanco intervened, he was severely beaten.He remains at Stony Brook University Hospital with brain and facial injuries.The suspect was apparently driving a gray Nissan Maxima with at least two passengers, and all of them may be teenagers.So far, no arrests have been made.----------