Be Kind: How one group is helping kids play soccer safely during the pandemic

Toni Yates has more on a brave 4-year-old girl who is battling cancer that was welcomed into the New Jersey State Police family as an honorary trooper.

The sense of doom grew, especially after March 1, when the first confirmed case arrived in Manhattan. Soon, there was a hotspot in New Rochelle, and small curfews and containment zones across the area offered a hint of a frightening future we still thought we could avoid.

WEST ISLIP, Long Island (WABC) -- One group is helping kids get back in action despite the pandemic.'Leagueside' has arranged for teams in West Islip to get hand sanitizer, thermometers and PPE.The group connects companies with local sports leagues for donations.In these challenging times, they are stepping up to help get more kids back on the playing field safely as well as support the surrounding communities.Right now, ten leagues in the area benefit from the program.Leaguside recently teamed up with Post's Honey Bunches of Oats to help a league in Dallas, Texas.