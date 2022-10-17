Student from Long Island fatally stabbed at Buffalo college campus

Tyler Lewis, 19, of Baldwin was stabbed in the chest Friday night on Campus Road.

BALDWIN, Long Island (WABC)

Tyler Lewis, 19, of Baldwin was stabbed in the chest Friday night on Campus Road. He was a student at a different SUNY school - Buffalo State College.

University police believe the stabbing stemmed from a fight and it was not random.

Police are looking for a person of interest - described as being between 19 and 22 years old, who was last seen with cuts across his face, and wearing a blood-covered shirt.

Investigators believe at least four people may have been involved.

