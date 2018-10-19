Long Island teacher accused of sex with 14-year-old girl

VALLEY STREAM, Long Island --A Long Island teacher is under arrest, accused of having sex with a female student multiple times over a three-year span.
Authorities say 33-year-old Daniel McMenamin, of Valley Stream, engaged in numerous acts of sexual conduct with a juvenile female victim beginning in November of 2014 when the girl was 14.
The alleged acts occurred through July of 2017, while McMenamin was employed as a teacher at the Lawrence Woodmere Academy.
The victim was a student at the school during the course of the acts.
McMenamin is charged with three counts of second-degree rape, three counts of second-degree criminal sexual act, 24 counts of third-degree rape, 24 counts of third-degree criminal sexual act, and endangering the welfare of a child.
